Pitbull sends private plane to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients to US

(WHDH) — Rapper Pitbull has announced he is sending his private plane to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients to the United States so they can continue chemotherapy treatment.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, said he was glad to help after Hurricane Maria ravaged the country, leaving the entire island without power.

Perez is not the only famous star stepping up to help Puerto Rico. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban loaned his team’s plane to deliver supplies to the country, while rapper Daddy Yankee donated $2 million to hurricane relief efforts.

