Plea expected from man charged in 2015 boat accident

BOSTON (AP) - A guilty plea is expected today from the man charged in a Boston boat accident in which a young woman was seriously injured.

Alexander Williams is charged with Negligent Operation of a Boat, Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor and Tampering with Evidence.

Officials say in 2015 Nikki Berthiaume jumped off a boat to get a football in the water, when she got sucked into the boat’s propeller.

She not only lost an arm but also had deep cuts to her stomach, knees and back.

She and her family appeared in court last week.

