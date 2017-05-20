Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Belgrade, Maine

BELGRADE, Maine (AP) — A law enforcement official says one person was killed and another injured in an officer-involved shooting in the town of Belgrade, Maine.

Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason confirmed Saturday the shooting involved an officer, but he declined to provide details about the victims.

The Kennebec Journal reports that deputies and troopers responded Friday evening to reports of someone inside the home yelling threats at police and shots being fired inside and outside.

WGME-TV reports that a woman and two children were taken from an armored vehicle to an ambulance early Saturday. At daybreak, bullet holes were visible in the siding and windows of the home.

