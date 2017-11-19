WESTWOOD, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities say two pedestrians were injured in a crash involving a single vehicle and several pedestrians in Westwood.

Police say the crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a crosswalk in the area of Pond Street and Lakeshore Drive. Police and fire officials immediately responded to the scene and began to treat those involved.

The two injured pedestrians were taken to separate Boston hospitals. There is no word yet on their conditions.

Police say that while investigation suggests the crash was accidental, no final determination can be made about if any charges will be filed.

Additional details were not immediately available.

