Police: 3 women killed in Rhode Island car crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say three women have died in an early morning car crash in Rhode Island that was so violent that the vehicle split in two after hitting a utility pole.

Police say two men were also in the car when it crashed in Pawtucket at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police the men fled the scene on foot, but they were apprehended by officers nearby and taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The third died at the hospital.

No names were released, but authorities say all five of the car’s occupants were in their 20s.

It is believed one of the men was driving.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been announced.

