Police: 5-year-old boy seriously injured in dog attack

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old Connecticut boy suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a family dog.

Police say the attack happened Thursday night in Manchester.

They say the boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that required surgery. The boy’s current condition is not known.

WTIC-TV reports the dog was quarantined after the attack.

