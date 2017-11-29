BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - A 68-year-old driver allegedly hit the gas by accident, sending his pickup truck through a Billerica store front.

The crash happened at the Bob’s Stores on Boston Road just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Shoppers were inside at the time but nobody in the store was injured, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“I’m going to call it a Christmas miracle,” said Billerica Deputy Fire Chief Tom Ferraro.

Police said the driver accidentally hit the gas and drove through the store’s entrance.

A building inspector deemed the entryway unsafe until repairs can be made.

Police said the driver will not be facing any charges.

