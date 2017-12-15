METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - An 8-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a kitchen knife onto a school bus, police said.

Officials added that he threatened a teacher.

The student is a third grader at Tenney Grammar School.

No one was hurt and the school resource officer confiscated the knife Thursday.

The child was released to his family and was summonsed to appear in juvenile court.

