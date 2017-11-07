Police arrest man accused of raping, impregnating disabled 14-year-old girl

ROSTPROOF, Fla. (WHDH) — Police have arrested a man accused of impregnating a disabled 14-year-old girl.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies charged 59-year-old Carlos Carrizales Monday with sexual battery on a helpless person and impregnating a minor.

According to a media release, the girl’s mother discovered she was pregnant after took her to the doctor because she was gaining unexplained weight, Fox 13 reports.

Police said the girl was significantly disabled and was non-verbal.

Fox 13 reports that police took DNA from all males who had access to the girl, and determined that Carrizales was the father of the child. Detectives said when they confronted him, he refused to speak with them.

“This monster committed one of the most egregious crimes fathomable,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “There is nothing we can say about this except we hope he is sentenced to prison for the rest of his life.”

