Police: Bicyclist struck and killed by car in Charlton has been identified

CHARLTON, MA (WHDH) - The bicyclist who was struck and killed by a car in Charlton on Friday has been identified as John Paire.

Paire, 40, of Charlton, was biking on Route-20 westbound near South Sturbridge Road when the crash happened.

Police were called to the scene of the crash around 3:35 p.m. on Friday.

Preliminary investigation indicates Paire was struck after coming out of a side street on his bike.

The driver, a 40-year-old Wilbraham man, stopped immediately after the crash and continues to cooperate with investigators.

Paire was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the incident is not clear at this time.

Officials are continuing their investigation, 7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)