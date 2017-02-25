NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on a vehicle plowing into a parade crowd in New Orleans (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody.

Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Harrison was asked twice if terrorism was suspected. While he didn’t say “No” he said it looks like a case of DWI.

Harrison says that 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized.

——

This story has been corrected to clarify that Harrison did not say that incident did not look like it was terror related when asked by the media but that it seemed to be a DWI case.

