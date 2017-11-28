Police chase ends with serious crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - Two people were injured Tuesday when a high-speed police chase that started in Easton came to a crashing end on Route 138 in Raynham.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway and closed a section of the highway near Britton Street for several hours.

Witnesses say the car was traveling down the road at high speeds when it nearly ran a state police cruiser off the road and slammed into two other vehicles.

Surveillance video showed the speeding vehicle being pursued by several police cruisers before it crashed.

“It had to have been 90 mph,” said Chris Balzotti, who witnessed the crash.

The speeding vehicle struck two vehicles just after crossing into Raynham.

“It sounded like an atomic bomb went off,” Balzotti said. “There was smoke everywhere.”

State police say the driver was a wanted suspect. The individual was taken into custody.

At least two people were injured as a result of the crash, according to police. One person was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter and the other by ambulance. One of the transported individuals was a passenger in the suspect’s car.

It’s not clear what sparked the chase. A crash reconstruction was called to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

Troopers assisting @Raynhampd w/crash and arrest of wanted suspect, Rt138 SB at Britton St. Suspect in custody, passenger transported to hospital. Arrest being handled by local police. Suspect nearly struck MSP cruiser during incident. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 28, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)