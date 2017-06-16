Police chase spanning 2 states ends in crash, suspect dead

NEWTON, N.H. (AP) — An hour-long police chase that began in Massachusetts has ended in a crash in New Hampshire with the suspect dead.

Authorities say police in Malden initiated the pursuit Thursday night after they recognized the suspect as being wanted in Maine in connection with sexual assault, firearms and stolen motor vehicle charges.

Massachusetts State Police say the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Michael Brown, of Presque Isle, Maine, fired shots at troopers.

The pursuit ended just across the border in Newton, New Hampshire, when the suspect crashed into a tree. Authorities say troopers then opened fire.

The suspect suffered a gunshot wound, but it was not immediately clear if he was hit by troopers or if it was self-inflicted.

New Hampshire authorities say a handgun was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)