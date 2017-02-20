Police, Coast Guard search for missing kayaker

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Searchers in Connecticut have found a kayak believed to be to one a missing fisherman took out on Sunday.

They are still searching for 31-year-old Lyle Dagenias of Montville. Crews recovered the kayak late Monday morning.

Dagenias was last seen Sunday morning, as he left his house to go fishing on the Thames River in his 11-foot-long kayak. His family notified Montville police that he had not come back late Sunday night. His car was found at the boat launch, with no boat or fishing gear.

Police and the Coast Guard have been searching the area with boats and a helicopter since early Monday. They’re asking boaters in the area to keep an eye out.

Authorities say it’s also possible he could be on land.

