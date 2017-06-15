Police: Dog left in car on hot day found dead

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are investigating the death of a dog that was left in a car in a country club parking lot on a day when temperatures soared into the 90s.

Belchertown police tell WWLP-TV they responded to Cold Spring Country Club just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The service dog belonged to a country club employee, who had left it in the car with the air conditioning running for about a half hour.

Club manager Christopher Brunelle says the dog was routinely left in the unnamed employee’s vehicle with the air conditioning running for short periods of time.

Police are trying to determine whether the heat was a factor or if the dog died of natural causes.

No charges have been filed.

