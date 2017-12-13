A driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Wrentham before running away from officers, police said.

The crash happened on Route 1A around midnight, leaving major flooding on the roadway.

Police said the driver took off when officers arrived.

Officers eventually located the man and arrested him. He is charged with driving under the influence.

One police officer hurt his knee while searching for the driver but he is expected to be okay.

Deputy Chief Bill McGrath said the water started eroding the road and created a small sinkhole.

The road temporarily closed as crews worked to clean up the scene.

A gas company also responded to make sure none of the gas lines on the street were compromised, police said.

During that the time, McGrath said the company recommended that the two nearby houses get evacuated, leaving the families in the cold until they were cleared to go back inside.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)