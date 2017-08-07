Police: Driver found passed out at intersection, with child

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a driver after they said they found him passed out at an intersection with a 9-year-old child also asleep inside the running sport utility vehicle.

Police said 35-year-old Omari Peterson, of Manchester, had his foot on the brake pedal while the vehicle was still in “drive” on Sunday night. They said he declined to leave the vehicle multiple times, and so they grabbed him. They also found a quarter-ounce of marijuana in the vehicle.

Peterson was charged with resisting arrest/detention; possession of a controlled drug; endangering the welfare of a child; and violation of bail conditions. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.

