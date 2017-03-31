GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have arrested a Massachusetts man they say ran a red light in a stolen pickup truck during a police pursuit and killed the passenger in another vehicle.

Police say 27-year-old Valery Labossiere, of Medford, Massachusetts, faces charges including motor vehicle theft and reckless driving in connection with the crash in Groton at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the truck Labossiere was driving at close to 100 mph on Interstate 95 was stolen in Newbury, Vermont.

They say he left the highway, ran the light, and struck a car. The passenger, 22-year-old Deion Anthony Pittman, of Waterford, died.

Police say they also found a rifle in the pickup stolen in Vermont.

Labossiere suffered minor injuries and was held pending a Friday court appearance. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer.

