Police: East Boston man rushed to hospital with gunshot wound overnight

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating after a East Boston man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound overnight.

The shooting happened on Lexington Street.

Officials said the victim, a 25-year-old man, was rushed to the Mass General Hospital.

His gunshot wound is said to be non-life threatening.

No names have been released.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

