Police: Father takes 4 children from New Hampshire, refuses to bring them home

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) – Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are searching for a Taunton man who they said drove his ex-wife’s children to Colorado and is now refusing to bring them home.

Matthew Giovanditto, 30, took the children on Sept. 11 from their mother Paulie Dow, who has full custodial rights. She has since reported them as missing when she said she found out Giovanditto was bouncing from campground to campground with them in Colorado.

“They don’t have a stable home with their father, they’ve been bouncing from place to place and they need to come home so they can go to school and have a stable home,” said Dow.

Authorities said Dow made an agreement with Giovanditto, allowing him to take them for a “short time while she got situated” into a new home. Giovanditto was supposed to have them until the end of October.

Police said Giovanditto is refusing to return the children to their mother’s custody, ages 9, 8, 5 and 3.

“They have asked me many times to come home. I’ve asked him to bring them home, he won’t bring them home,” said Dow.

Giovanditto is believed to be driving a 2015 white, Chevrolet Traverse bearing New Hampshire Disabled Veteran plate 2559. Police say he should also be hauling a white, 2000 Jayco Eagle pop-up camper bearing New Hampshire registration T400759.

It is also believed the five have been staying in campgrounds and parking lots in the Denver or Colorado Springs area, but it is not clear as of this time, according to police.

“They’re in Colorado somewhere, I have no clue whereabouts they are. He won’t tell me where they are, when the kids try to tell me where they are, he either hangs up the phone or makes them change the subject,” said Dow.

Police said they have been in contact with Giovanditto and while he has been uncooperative, they do not believe this is a case of forced abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)