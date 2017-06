TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Tynsboro Police are investigating a large marijuana growing operation.

Detectives say firefighters found about 250 marijuana plants in an apartment while responding to an alarm on Thursday.

The building is located on Westech Drive.

There are no legal marijuana growing operations in Tyngsboro.

