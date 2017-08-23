Police: Girl sexually assaulted while showering at Revere Beach bathhouse

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) — A teenage girl was sexually assaulted while showering Tuesday night at a bathhouse on Revere Beach and police are now trying to find the suspect.

Police said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. at the Shirley Avenue bathhouse.

The victim told police that the suspect approached her while she was using an outdoor shower at the bathhouse. She said the man tried to initiate a personal conversation, then grabbed her, prevented her from leaving, and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the girl told a family member who was with her at the beach. That family member brought the victim to the State Police Barracks on Revere Beach, where the girl was interviewed. She was then taken to a Boston hospital for examination.

The suspect is described as a young adult Hispanic male with braided hair. At the time of the assault, police said he was wearing a bathing suit and no shirt. Police believe he may have been at the beach earlier in the day, where he rode his bicycle after another woman and tried talking to her.

Anyone with information on the suspect or who was in the area that night is asked to contact police.

