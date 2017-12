NOVI, MI (WHDH) — Police in one Michigan town are helping spread cheer this holiday season.

Officers who pull over driver for moving violations in Novi are handing out gift cards rather than tickets.

They say the idea is to make sure people have positive encounters with the police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)