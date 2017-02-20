Police investigate after suspicious package found on front porch of home

MAYNARD, MA (WHDH) — Police in Maynard are investigating after a suspicious package was found Monday at a home in the town.

Authorities said officers responded just before 10 a.m. to 7 Demars Street after a homeowner reported the package on his front porch.

A bomb squad was called to the home and rendered the device safe, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Maynard Police and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

