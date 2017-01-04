Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are investigating a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night that left one person dead.

Authorities said officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of North Main Street and Peck Street and found a pedestrian in the roadway.

Emergency personnel identified the victim as David Nepini, 60.

Nepini was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with severe injuries. He was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died.

The driver, 38-year-old Neetu Kainth, later turned herself into police. She was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The incident is under investigation. It’s unclear in Kainth will face additional charges.

