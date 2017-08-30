Police investigate series of bomb threats at Waltham schools

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Waltham say they are investigating a series of bomb threats that were received on Wednesday.

Two dozen threats were made at schools in the city, according to authorities. The threatened locations were evacuated and searched, including all public schools.

Investigators say all of the threats appear to have been hoaxes.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

School returned to session in many towns and cities on Wednesday.

