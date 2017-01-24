Police investigating after 3 pizza delivery drivers held up

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say they’re investigating after three pizza delivery drivers were held up in New Haven.

One driver told police he tried to deliver a pizza around 1 a.m. Monday and was directed across the street. A masked man wielding a knife then demanded cash. Police say the driver was then beaten.

Police say three men around 1:15 a.m. opened a car door and tried to steal a second delivery driver’s wallet and a pizza. One suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. The driver sped off unhurt.

Police say a man with a gun approached a third driver from behind as he was delivering a pizza around 1:35 a.m. The driver gave up the money. The suspect took off in his car, which was found a short distance away.

