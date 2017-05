HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Hingham are investigating a car crime.

Officials say four rims and tires were stolen sometime between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. the next morning.

The car was parked on Whitaker Lane in Hingham Shipyard.

The vehicle was left on two plastic milk crates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)