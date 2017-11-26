LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) – The Essex District Attorney’s office confirms police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrence.

Authorities responded to Hillside Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday to a reported motor vehicle crash. Police say they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said the incident was a drug deal that ended with shots fired.

Officials said the incident was not random.

Authorities have not been able to confirm if there have been any arrests.

Lawrence Mayor @danrivera01843 says the shooting on Hillside Ave. is drug related and a woman was killed. Live report 10p @7News @7News pic.twitter.com/jYuNVXVozn — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) November 27, 2017

