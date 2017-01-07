Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Nashua

New Hampshire Attorney General and Nashua Police announced Saturday morning that they are investigating a suspicious death in Nashua.

Police responded to a welfare check Friday night around 7 at 32 Kinsley Street in Nashua.

A man was found dead inside the apartment when they arrived.

He is not being identified at this time.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)