CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An active crime scene is happening in Concord, New Hampshire.

Police have surrounded a car in front of Swenson Granite Works on North State Street.

Officers placed crime scene markers and are taking pictures.

We are expecting to get more details from police throughout the morning.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)