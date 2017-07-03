Police: Maine woman struck and killed pedestrian

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman who police say struck and killed a man in a drunken driving crash has been charged.

Officials say the crash happened early Sunday in South Portland. Police say 29-year-old Kristen Hodak, of Arundel, struck 24-year-old Joseph LePage, of Hollis, while he was walking along a roadway.

Investigators say LePage was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Hodak’s car was found unattended two miles away from the scene. Investigators say Hodak received a ride to a friend’s house before returning to the crash site.

Hodak remained jailed Monday on charges with operating under the influence of an intoxicant and causing the death of another person. It was unclear if she’d retained a lawyer.

