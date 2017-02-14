Police: Man arrested after random stabbing attack in Newton

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Newton Tuesday afternoon left another person injured.

Police said they responded at around 12:45 p.m to Watertown Street in West Newton Square for a reported stabbing. A witness reported seeing people running out of the CVS and a man on the ground covered in blood.

Police said the stabbing victim, a 53-year-old man, stumbled into the CVS and told a clerk to call 911. The victim was taken to a Boston-area hospital. Police said he was stabbed in the head but is expected to be OK.

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody and has been charged with attempted murder. Police said a weapon was recovered in the area.

Police said this was a random attack and the stabbing remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)