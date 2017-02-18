Police: Man in custody after chase ends in Saugus

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - Police said they have a driver in custody after he led them on a chase on the north shore that ended in Saugus.

Police said the chase started when they pulled over the 48-year-old suspect from Newburyport on the Lynnway. The man allegedly got out of his car and took off, then managed to get back in his car and drive off. He allegedly struck several vehicles in Revere as police chased him.

The man ended up on Dale Street in Saugus when he allegedly got out of his car and ran through Bobby Firth’s yard. Firth, who was outside cleaning his truck, said the man asked him for help.

“He says, ‘Can you get me out of here?’ and I’m like, this truck don’t fly and there are cops over here,” said Firth, who guessed officers were about 50 feet behind the suspect.

The suspect was arrested and is being held without bail. He is due in court on Tuesday.

