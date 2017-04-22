Police: Man robbed Abington gas station armed with needle

ABINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Abington Police are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station armed with a hypodermic syringe containing a red liquid.

The alarming incident has put police on high alert, especially since they are unsure of what was in the needle.

The robbery occurred at the Abington Stop n’ Gas on North Avenue, Saturday morning.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a gray hooded Reebok sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, brown gloves and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abington Police at 781-878-3232.

