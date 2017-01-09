Police: Man shot in head, killed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are investigating a fatal late-night shooting in the city.

Officers were responding to the city’s automated gunshot detection system at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday when they were informed that a man suffering a gunshot wound to the head had been taken to Hartford Hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.

No name was immediately released.

Police determined the shooting occurred in a rear parking lot on Lisbon Street.

There have been no arrests and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

