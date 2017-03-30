Police: Man steals running car from tattoo shop, crashes into FedEx truck

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are searching for a man who they say stole a car Thursday afternoon before crashing into a FedEx truck and fleeing on foot.

Authorities say the man stole a black Toyota around 3:30 p.m. that was running in the parking lot of Pins and Needles, a tattoo shop on North Main Street.

The man then drove out of the parking lot, crashed into the truck, flashed a handgun at the FedEx driver and took off in the direction of a nearby apartment complex, according to police.

Officers called in a K9 unit to track the suspect, but a search of the area was unsuccessful. The man is still at large.

The incident is under investigation.

