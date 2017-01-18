Police: Man tried to kill ex-wife, set her house on fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, MA (WHDH) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he tried to kill his ex-wife and then set her house on fire in Norfolk.

Police said they received a 911 call at 4:13 p.m. from a woman who said she was locked in her bathroom because her ex-husband was trying to kill her with an axe. Less than two minutes later, police said they received another 911 from the woman, screaming that her ex-husband set her house on fire and said he was going to kill her.

Responding officers said they found the suspect, 71-year-old Allen Stotts, in the driveway holding an axe. He allegedly told police he tried to kill his ex-wife with the axe but missed, so he set the house on fire.

The woman was not injured and is now staying with family.

Stotts was charged with attempted homicide, arson of a dwelling, intimidation of a witness, assault with a dangerous weapon on an elderly victim and malicious destruction.

