Police: Milk tanker truck strikes Connecticut home,1 injured

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a milk tanker truck drove off the road and struck a Connecticut home Sunday morning.

The driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, but none of the occupants inside the Suffield home were injured.

Police say there is no structural damage to the home, as the truck just struck the outside.

The crash is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)