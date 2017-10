Police: Missing 14-year-old girl in Waltham found safe

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was missing for about 10-hours.

This missing girl, Niwdeika Diaz, went missing on Friday night near Jackson Street and Central Street in Waltham.

Waltham Police said Diaz was found near River Street in Waltham, unharmed, around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Diaz, who has Asperger Syndrome, wandered away from her family around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

14 year old Niwdeika Diaz located unharmed moments ago in the area of River Street. Thanks for your concern and assistance. pic.twitter.com/VnXY6Xh4pg — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) October 7, 2017

Missing 14 y.o. found!!! Getting checked out by medics now. @7News pic.twitter.com/ag5cwgpODm — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) October 7, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)