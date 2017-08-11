Police: New Hampshire woman offered sex, tried to rob man in wheelchair

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire have arrested a Concord woman who is accused of offering sex to a man in a wheelchair and then stealing his gold chain when he refused her.

Police responded to the Lincoln Street Plaza Thursday morning after receiving a report that a man in a wheelchair had been robbed.

According to officials, the victim grabbed the suspect as she attempted to get away. Witnesses came to the man’s rescue and held onto the suspect until police could arrive.

The victim told police a woman offered him sexual favors for cash. He told her to go away, so the woman ripped a gold chain off his neck and tried to run away.

The suspect was identified as Michelle Milardo, 50, of Concord, only after she gave several false names. She is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

