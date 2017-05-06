Police: NH man tried to take officer’s gun during arrest

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say a New Hampshire man attempted to take a police officer’s gun during an arrest early Saturday morning.

According to police, a Manchester Police officer stopped a car for a red light violation at Auburn Street and Pine Street.

The driver was identified as Dana Hathaway, 19 of Northwood, NH. Hathaway told police he was being taught to drive by the vehicle’s owner, who was a passenger.

Hathaway gave the officer a false name and said he didn’t have a license. The passenger later told the officer that Hathaway gave a false name.

During a pat-down, police say Hathaway pulled away, spun toward an officer and grabbed for his gun, pulling on the weapon and holding the officer away. Hathaway was then taken to the ground and handcuffed.

After Hathaway was taken into custody, police learned he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was not given bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)