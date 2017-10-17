Police: Off-duty Uber driver arrested in East Boston hit-and-run

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — An off-duty Uber driver was arrested after police said he struck a pedestrian in East Boston and then drove off.

Police said Eric Hernandez, 35, hit a 27-year-old pedestrian on Bennington Street early Monday morning. Hernandez then allegedly backed up and pulled forward, driving away from the scene.

Roberto Diaz said he saw what happened and followed Hernandez, getting him to pull over. Diaz said Hernandez told him he did nothing wrong but Diaz called the police.

“I knew I had to do what I had to do,” said Diaz. “Because I wasn’t going to let him get away with this.”

The pedestrian suffered a head injury and is recovering.

Uber said Hernandez is a driver for the ride-sharing company but was not providing a ride at the time of the crash. Hernandez’s license has been suspended by Uber while the investigation continues.

Hernandez was in court Tuesday and a judge released him on personal recognizance. He is due back in court next month.

