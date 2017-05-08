MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire returned to the scene of an unsolved murder on Monday.

Denise Robert, 62, was shot and killed while walking in her neighborhood in August 2015.

Sky7 HD was over the scene as investigators searched the area near where Robert was found for new evidence.

No one has been arrested or charged in the case.

Stay with 7News for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)