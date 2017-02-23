Police: Peabody murder suspect carjacked man in Middleton

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Authorities said a suspect in a gruesome double homicide in Peabody is responsible for a knifepoint carjacking Wednesday night that started outside Hailey’s restaurant in Middleton and ended in Boston’s South End.

Police say the alleged killer, Wes Doughty, drove 64-year-old Kenneth Metz from Middleton to Boston. While in Boston, Metz said he jumped out of the car when Doughty stopped to buy liquor and cigarettes. He ended up at the Good Eats pizza shop, where he sought help.

Nikolaos Anastasiadis, the owner of Good Eats, said Metz was cut, bruised and shaken when he arrived. Surveillance video showed Metz running into the restaurant.

The stunned staff at Good Eats said Metz told them that he was tied up and driven around for three hours. Metz was not allowed to eat or drink during the ordeal, but Doughty stopped to allow bathroom breaks, according to the staff. Metz also said Doughty stole one of his credit cards.

Doughty is wanted in the slayings last weekend of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor, whose bodies were found in a cluttered Peabody home. Metz said Doughty told him he killed Greenlaw and O’Connor because they gave heroin to his godfather.

Doughty remains on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)