Police praise woman who turned in bank envelope without opening it

HINGHAM (WHDH) - Police say a woman who found a bank envelope on Saturday in a Hingham parking lot turned it in to authorities without even looking inside.

“It’s always refreshing to see honest people. We know there are so many more honest people than dishonest ones, but in our line of work, we don’t usually meet them,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The Citizens Bank envelope was marked with $5,500 on the front.

When officers opened the envelope, they found newspaper that was cut up to look like cash with a note inside saying it was a prank, according to police.

“Our point is she didn’t know it was a prank and did the right thing,” police said.

