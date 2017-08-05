LEICESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – A police pursuit that went through several towns ended with an arrest in Leicester on Saturday.

State Police say the car was stolen during a test drive from a dealer in Pembroke. They were able track it down using the car’s satellite radio chip.

Several police cars and a State Police cruiser were damaged during the pursuit.

The driver was arrested along Route 56.

