Police rescue a dog stranded on ice in Ayer

AYER, MA (WHDH) - Friday afternoon, Ayer Police rescued a dog that was trapped on ice.

Around 1 on Friday Ayer Police responded to a call from a business on Bligh Street for a dog through ice behind the business building.

When police arrived they found the small dog on the ice a short distance from the shore.

There was open water between the shore and where the dog was so one officer could enter the water.

The officer, Captain Tim Johnston, grabbed the dog and brought him safely back to land.

Police are reminding everyone that the ice in town is not safe to walk on at this time.

