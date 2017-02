WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Police officers in Washington D.C. rescued a man from a burning car.

The car had crashed into a pole and burst into flames. Police were seen on camera smashing one of the car’s windows to get the man out.

The man was the only one in the car. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

