QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash involving a Lamborghini Thursday afternoon along Interstate 93.

Troopers responded to the crash in Quincy just after 2 p.m.

The luxury sports car crashed into the guard rail. It was towed away from the scene.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

No injuries were reported.

